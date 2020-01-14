Seoul May Seek to Ease UN Sanctions on North Korea to Expand Inter-Korean Projects - South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Seoul may ask for some exceptions from the UN sanctions against North Korea to expand inter-Korean cooperation, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during his annual press conference in the presidential Blue House on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Seoul may ask for some exceptions from the UN sanctions against North Korea to expand inter-Korean cooperation, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during his annual press conference in the presidential Blue House on Tuesday.

According to the president, cooperation between South and North Korea is extremely important not only for developing bilateral relations but also for resuming North Korea-US dialogue.

"Of course, there are some limitations such as international sanctions ... but within these limitations, we can attempt to fully implement such projects as individual tourism, cooperation between adjacent areas. I think that if inter-Korean cooperation requires exemptions from the UN sanctions, we can make efforts in this direction," Moon said.

The South Korean president added that apart from easing sanctions, exchange programs can be carried out in the field of sports, including a joint performance as a united team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and a bid to host the 2032 Summer Olympics by two Koreas.

Earlier this month, Moon called on Pyongyang to do everything possible to implement the agreement on a return visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Seoul. An agreement on Kim's reciprocal visit was made in the fall of 2018, when Moon held talks with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang.

Moon and Kim held a total of three summits in 2018 - in April, May and September - that helped achieve an unprecedented thaw in relations between the two nations, which have been divided since 1953.