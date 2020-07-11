Seoul Mayor Likely Committed Suicide, No Suspicion of Murder Among Investigators - Police

Late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon is believed to have committed suicide and the police do not suspect murder at the current point of the investigation, Choi Ik-soo, the chief of the crime department at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon is believed to have committed suicide and the police do not suspect murder at the current point of the investigation, Choi Ik-soo, the chief of the crime department at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, said on Friday.

Park's body was found late on Thursday after an hours-long search involving hundreds of police officers, dogs and drones. The mayor's daughter reported him missing four to five hours after he left home, adding that he left her a "will-like" message. The cause of his death is still being investigated.

"More investigation is needed, but there is no suspicion of murder at this point," Choi said, as quoted by the South Korean KBS broadcaster.

Evidence supporting suicide includes the note that Park left at his residence where he said he was "sorry" to everyone as well as the fact that a sexual harassment claim was filed against the mayor by a woman who worked as his secretary.

According to the the broadcaster, if the suicide version is confirmed, then this will be the first such case since 2009 among senior politicians in South Korea. Back in 2009, in connection with allegations of receiving a bribe, former President Roh Moo-Hyun committed suicide.