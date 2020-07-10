Seoul Mayor Park Found Dead - Reports

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who went missing earlier on Thursday, was found dead in the Waryong park in Seoul, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who went missing earlier on Thursday, was found dead in the Waryong park in Seoul, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier today, Park's daughter contacted police after getting a "will-like" message from him.

According to the agency, police found the official's body near Sukjeongmun historic gates after long searches. The agency provided no further details, including the cause of the death.