Seoul Mayor Unveils Plan To Make City Carbon Neutral By 2050 - Reports

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Wednesday uncovered a plan to make the capital city carbon neutral by 2050 by cutting greenhouse gas coming from buildings, transportation and trash that account for 94 percent of total emissions, media reported

The Yonhap news agency said that under the program that is planned to be gradually implemented, greenhouse gases would be cut by 40 percent in 2030 and 70 percent in 2040, and the zero-carbon goal would be achieved by 2050.

"We will simultaneously push for five agendas in the areas of buildings, transportation, forests, energy and resource circulation by injecting 2.

6 trillion won (US$2.2 billion) by 2022," Park said, as quoted by the media.

The city also plans to push the government to only issue registrations for electric and hydrogen-fueled cars and start prohibiting other cars from driving in the city's green transport zones.

Moreover, the initiative includes making old buildings more energy efficient with a pilot program to cap emissions at public buildings, which is expected to be launched in 2021 and then expanded to private buildings.

