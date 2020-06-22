Seoul Metropolitan Area Already in Second Wave of COVID-19 Epidemic - KCDC

UrduPoint.com
After seeing an original spike in coronavirus cases in February and March, the Seoul metropolitan area is now experiencing the second wave of the epidemic, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday

"We originally predicted that the second wave to emerge in fall or winter. Our forecast turned out to be wrong. As long as people [are] having close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue," KCDC chief Jeong Eun-kyeong said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The second wave appears to have stemmed from infection clusters detected in the capital and its suburbs in early May, according to the top health official.

Earlier in the day, the country recorded only 17 new cases of infection, taking the total to 12,438. The news agency attributed the lowest daily case rise in almost a month due to less testing over the weekend. The figure represents a significant drop from the weekend, which saw 67 and 48 new cases, respectively.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has warned that the capital may reinstate strict social distancing if the average number of new daily infections in the next three days exceeds 30 or the occupancy rate of hospital beds reaches 70 percent.

