Seoul Metropolitan Area Limits Gathering to 4 People to Curb Spike in COVID-19 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The governments of the South Korean capital of Seoul, the city of Incheon and the province of Gyeonggi, which form the Seoul Capital Area, have banned gatherings of over four people ahead of New Year holidays to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

According to the South Korean media outlet, the restrictions will come into force on Wednesday and will last till January 3.

Yonhap noted that the ban would apply to all kinds of gatherings held indoors or outdoors, except for wedding and funeral ceremonies that would be able to host up to 50 persons.

The media added that the South Korean National Court Administration has advised all national courts to suspend operation for three weeks amid a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"We advise judges to actively consider being flexible in delaying and rescheduling hearings and sentencing dates for three weeks starting December 22," Kim In-kyeom, head of the pandemic response team of the agency, said as quoted by the media.

South Korea has confirmed 926 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, after record-high of 1,097 new infections on Sunday, with total count reaching 50,591, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.