Seoul, Mexico City Sing Agreement on Strategic Relationship - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Mayors of Seoul and Mexico City signed a pact on the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between the two cities, local media reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Seoul's Mayor Park Won-soon and Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum at their meeting in the Mexican capital, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Under the new agreement, the two cities will expand their cooperation to the areas of smart cities, urban regeneration, social economy and public security, the agency said.

Mexico accounts for 40 percent of South Korea's trade with the Central and South American region, while South Korea is Mexico's sixth-largest trading partner, according to the media outlet.