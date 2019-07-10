UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul, Mexico City Sing Agreement On Strategic Relationship - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:00 AM

Seoul, Mexico City Sing Agreement on Strategic Relationship - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Mayors of Seoul and Mexico City signed a pact on the strategic and mutually beneficial relationship between the two cities, local media reported on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed by Seoul's Mayor Park Won-soon and Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum at their meeting in the Mexican capital, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Under the new agreement, the two cities will expand their cooperation to the areas of smart cities, urban regeneration, social economy and public security, the agency said.

Mexico accounts for 40 percent of South Korea's trade with the Central and South American region, while South Korea is Mexico's sixth-largest trading partner, according to the media outlet.

Related Topics

Mexico City Seoul South Korea Mexico Media Agreement

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

10 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

10 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

11 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

10 hours ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

10 hours ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.