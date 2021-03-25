Seoul, Moscow Agree to Hasten Free Trade Talks on Services, Investment - Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong

Russia and South Korea have agreed to speed up the talks about a free trade deal covering services and investment, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia and South Korea have agreed to speed up the talks about a free trade deal covering services and investment, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday.

"We agreed to accelerate the current negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement on Services and Investments so that it is concluded as soon as possible.

We also agreed to provide support in order to have the successful Third Korea-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Ulsan in November this year so that full-scale exchanges and cooperation will continue at the local government level as well," Chung Eui-yong said at a joint press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The diplomat also noted that the sides had agreed to work on holding the ceremony of laying the first stone of the industrial park for South Korean enterprises in Russia's Primorsky Territory during the year.