(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said that he agreed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speed up preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country when the COVID-19 situation allows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said that he agreed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speed up preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country when the COVID-19 situation allows.

"We agreed to organize President Putin's visit to the Republic of Korea as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes," Chung said at a press conference after the meeting in Moscow.