- Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for Putin's Visit - South Korean Diplomat
Seoul, Moscow Agreed To Speed Up Preparations For Putin's Visit - South Korean Diplomat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:55 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said that he agreed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speed up preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country when the COVID-19 situation allows.
"We agreed to organize President Putin's visit to the Republic of Korea as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes," Chung said at a press conference after the meeting in Moscow.