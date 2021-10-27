UrduPoint.com

Seoul, Moscow Agreed To Speed Up Preparations For Putin's Visit - South Korean Diplomat

Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for Putin's Visit - South Korean Diplomat

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said that he agreed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speed up preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country when the COVID-19 situation allows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said that he agreed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speed up preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country when the COVID-19 situation allows.

"We agreed to organize President Putin's visit to the Republic of Korea as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes," Chung said at a press conference after the meeting in Moscow.

