Seoul, NATO Adopt Tailored Partnership Program for Cooperation in 11 Areas - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Seoul and NATO adopted the Individually Tailored Partnership Program (ITPP) - a new bilateral partnership for cooperation in 11 areas, including ranging from antiterrorism and nonproliferation to emerging technologies and cyber defense, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday.

"I came to institutionalize a framework for cooperation by establishing the ITPP and to carry out consultations on cooperation with NATO in the military information and cyber spheres ... At a time when security in the Atlantic and security in the Indo-Pacific region cannot be separated, it is more important than ever to have close cooperation between Indo-Pacific nations, such as the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and NATO," the Yonhap news agency quoted Yoon as saying after the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

The agency cited Yoon's office as saying that the new ITPP elevated the country's relationship with NATO from the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program (IPCP) established in 2012 by increasing the number of areas of cooperation from seven to 11.

The new program includes dialogue and consultations to promote mutual understanding on common security threats, pushes for Seoul's participation in NATO discussions on emerging technologies and cyber defense, calls for the establishment of a consultation body to strengthen antiterrorism capabilities between South Korea and NATO, as well as Seoul's participation in the alliance's antiterrorism exercises and working groups.

The new agreement also includes practical cooperation for interoperability between Seoul's military and the bloc-led exercises, cooperation in science and technology, response to climate change in security, women's participation in peace and stability, and public diplomacy, the agency reported.

The office also said that South Korea was planning to establish an international cyber exercise center by 2027 and expressed hopes for close cooperation between the center and the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence.

Stoltenberg told the meeting with Yoon that the alliance highly values Seoul's partisanship with NATO, the report said.

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank, the issue of defense spending, as well as other issues.