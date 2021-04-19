UrduPoint.com
Seoul Not Against Fukushima Water Release If IAEA Standards Met - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:16 PM

South Korea has no objection to Japan releasing radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea provided the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards are met, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) South Korea has no objection to Japan releasing radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea provided the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards are met, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Monday.

"If (Japan) follows the due processes under the standards of IAEA, (Seoul) has no particular reason to object," Chung was quoted as telling legislators during a parliamentary session.

The top diplomat added that Tokyo has to provide enough scientific evidence, have sufficient consultation in advance and guarantee Seoul's participation in the safety verification process.

Meanwhile, Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Aiboshi confirmed that South Korean experts could be part of an IAEA monitoring team.

"But that is a matter to be consulted on between the IAEA and the South Korean government," Aiboshi told reporters, as quoted by Yonhap.

The ambassador added that Tokyo will try to provide Seoul with information on the planned waste water discharge.

The Japanese government announced last week its plans to start releasing treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean in two years. The announcement prompted concerns from the country's neighbors, including China and South Korea. nevertheless, Japanese officials reiterated that the treated water from Fukushima met international safety standards and the plan adhered to standard practices of nuclear power plants operations around the world.

