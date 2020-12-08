Seoul Not Ruling Out Thaw in Relations Between North Korea, US Starting From January

South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said in an interview with the national CBS radio broadcaster on Tuesday that relations between North Korea and the United States might start improving after the inauguration of projected President-elect Joe Biden and the eighth congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in January

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young said in an interview with the national CBS radio broadcaster on Tuesday that relations between North Korea and the United States might start improving after the inauguration of projected President-elect Joe Biden and the eighth congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in January.

"Since the US presidential election is over, the situation [North Korea-US relations] may move towards a thawing after North Korea's eighth party congress in January and the ceremony of the inauguration of Joe Biden as new US president," Lee said.

In late November, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing lawmakers from the South Korean parliament's intelligence committee, that Pyongyang had ordered its foreign missions to refrain from antagonizing the United States under the likely Biden administration and pledged to punish ambassadors should any issues arise.

The intelligence service also informed the lawmakers about the North Korean government's alleged anxieties as the somewhat friendly relations between possibly outgoing President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are now useless. Pyongyang reportedly fears that Washington may return to the policy of the so-called strategic patience during the Barack Obama administration.

At the same time, North Korea expects a summit between Kim Jong Un and Joe Biden, as the latter mentioned a possible meeting with the North Korean leader during his presidential campaign.