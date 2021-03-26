UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Notes Importance Of Further Dialogue With US, North In Wake Of New Missile Tests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:00 PM

Seoul Notes Importance of Further Dialogue With US, North in Wake of New Missile Tests

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday announced the importance of further attempts to continue a dialogue with the United States and North Korea, noting that Seoul can protect itself from any provocations.

The statement came as North Korea conducted two missile tests in recent days. The first was carried out on Sunday when two cruise missiles were launched toward the Yellow Sea. The second test was on Thursday, with two ballistic missiles launched toward the Sea of Japan.

"I know that there is great concern among citizens about North Korea's missile test launches. Now South, North Koreas and the United States should try to continue the dialogue. Actions that complicate the dialogue are undesirable. We have the world's best missile capabilities to defend ourselves while adhering to the principle of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula," Moon said during his address on the West Sea Defense Day, as broadcast by the official KTV channel.

According to the leader, South Korea, with an ever stronger defense capability and in inviolable alliance with the US, is ready to ensure security and is capable of repelling any provocation.

The president also recalled that South Korea had approved a record 50.1 trillion won ($44.3 billion) defense budget for 2021.

The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang has been stalled since the failed February 2019 summit in Hanoi, during which the United States demanded more decisive steps from North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and Pyongyang accused the US of not responding to the already taken steps. The 2019 October talks in Sweden failed to break the deadlock.

The inter-Korean dialogue is also at a low point following North Korea's decision to cut all lines of communication with Seoul last June.

Related Topics

World Washington Budget Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Alliance Hanoi Japan South Korea United States Sweden North Korea Turkish Lira February June October Sunday 2019 All From Best Billion

Recent Stories

MoHR achieves lots of milestone on women rights pr ..

9 minutes ago

CM Jam Kamal Khan Balochistan chairs cabinet meeti ..

9 minutes ago

Flight Operation at Saidu Sharif airport resumes t ..

25 minutes ago

Belarusian Prosecutors Sent to Court 109 Criminal ..

9 minutes ago

Global Economy Losses From COVID-19 Pandemic Excee ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 4,368 more peopl ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.