Seoul Notified Moscow About Arrest Of Russian Citizen At US Request - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) South Korea notified Russia about the arrest of a Russian national suspected of cyber fraud in the United States, the Russian embassy in Seoul told Sputnik on Friday.

On May 25, a Russian citizen was arrested in South Korea on suspicion of committing fraud online in the US, the embassy said.

"A notice about the arrest of the citizen was sent to the Embassy as per the standard procedure. During the period of the suspect's stay in a pre-trial detention center in Seoul and the consideration of the extradition request by a South Korean court, the consular officers maintained constant contact with him, with his relatives and friends, managed his correspondence and provided other necessary consular assistance," an embassy representative said.

A Seoul court granted the US appeal to extradite the Russian national, who was transported to Atlanta, Georgia on October 15, the representative noted.

"Further assistance to the Russian citizen and contacts with American law enforcement agencies will continue in the United States," the embassy added.

On Thursday, the US Department of Justice reported that South Korea had extradited Russian citizen Vladimir Dunaev, who faces up to 60 years in jail for cybercrimes.

