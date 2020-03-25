Seoul Orders Tighter Screening for US Arrivals Amid COVID-19 Surge in United States

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) South Korea will tighten screening for all arrivals from the United States by Friday as coronavirus cases spike in that country, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Wednesday.

"It is urgent to implement stricter quarantine measures for arrivals from the U.S., on top of virus tests on all travelers from Europe," Chung said at a government meeting on coronavirus response, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

He added that the measure should take effect no later than Friday midnight (15:00 GMT on Thursday).

According to the prime minister, it is a matter of urgency given an increase in imported COVID-19 cases.

The United States, which arguably started aggressive testing too late, is currently suffering from a growing toll of COVID-19 cases, with the World Health Organization warning that it may become the new epicenter of the infection. The country has over 55,000 coronavirus cases and over 800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea has so far confirmed over 9,000 coronavirus cases, including 126 fatalities.