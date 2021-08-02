Seoul Police Urge Against Protests on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Seoul police have called on civil organizations to refrain from demonstrations during Independence Day next week, warning of consequences, police chief Choi Kwan-ho said on Monday.

"We will respond [to demonstrations] harshly, undertake strict judicial measures, including the blocking of expected places of demonstrations," Choi was quoted as saying by South Korea's The Chosun Ilbo daily. "Citizens have expressed deep concern. I sincerely ask organizations to refrain from gatherings.

Both Koreas celebrate Independence Day, commemorating the peninsula's liberation from Japanese occupation, on August 15. Demonstrations by South Korean social and political organizations are typical of this holiday.

Last year, thousands of South Korean activists attended Independence Day demonstrations despite the presence of COVID-19. As a result, the country witnessed a dramatic spike in the number of cases. The Seoul authorities decided to impose a ban on all gatherings with more than ten people, which remains in effect.