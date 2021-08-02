UrduPoint.com

Seoul Police Urge Against Protests On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:18 PM

Seoul Police Urge Against Protests on Independence Day

The Seoul police have called on civil organizations to refrain from demonstrations during Independence Day next week, warning of consequences, police chief Choi Kwan-ho said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Seoul police have called on civil organizations to refrain from demonstrations during Independence Day next week, warning of consequences, police chief Choi Kwan-ho said on Monday.

"We will respond [to demonstrations] harshly, undertake strict judicial measures, including the blocking of expected places of demonstrations," Choi was quoted as saying by South Korea's The Chosun Ilbo daily. "Citizens have expressed deep concern. I sincerely ask organizations to refrain from gatherings.

"

Both Koreas celebrate Independence Day, commemorating the peninsula's liberation from Japanese occupation, on August 15. Demonstrations by South Korean social and political organizations are typical of this holiday.

Last year, thousands of South Korean activists attended Independence Day demonstrations despite the presence of COVID-19. As a result, the country witnessed a dramatic spike in the number of cases. The Seoul authorities decided to impose a ban on all gatherings with more than ten people, which remains in effect.

Related Topics

Police Seoul Independence South Korea North Korea August All From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

19 minutes ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

34 minutes ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

49 minutes ago
 Three Russians Killed in Bus Accident in Turkey, 5 ..

Three Russians Killed in Bus Accident in Turkey, 5 Seriously Injured - Consulate ..

34 seconds ago
 Ex-Afghan Interpreter Says Risked Everything for U ..

Ex-Afghan Interpreter Says Risked Everything for US, Warns of Bleak Future in Af ..

37 seconds ago
 CAS Dismisses Belarusian Athlete Timanovskaya's Ch ..

CAS Dismisses Belarusian Athlete Timanovskaya's Challenge of Removal From Olympi ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.