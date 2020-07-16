(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Seoul prosecutors have opened an investigation into Kim Yo Jong, the first vice department director of the ruling Workers Party's Central Committee and sister of the North Korean leader, and chief of the General Staff of the North Korean army Pak Jong-chon over the recent demolition of the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong, the Yonhap news agency said on Thursday, citing officials.

North Korea blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong in mid-June, stopping short of redeploying troops to the demilitarized zones at the border with its southern neighbor.

The probe was launched after Lee Kyung-jae, a South Korean lawyer, filed a criminal complaint against Kim's sister and the military chief over the demolition of the Kaesong office.

According to the officials, the case was assigned to the office's public investigation division on Monday. However, it is barely possible that the South Korean prosecution will manage to punish the North Korean officials.

"It is difficult to arrest Kim and Pak and bring them to justice, but an investigation can be conducted. We should let 25 million North Koreans know about their ruling family's false image and hypocrisy, as well as about the legal order of our free democracy," Lee said, as quoted by the media.

Lee also stated that the blowing up the liaison office might be even perceived as a declaration of war.