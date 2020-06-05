UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Ready To Donate $30Mln In Five Years For Developing, Distributing COVID-19 Vaccines

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

Seoul Ready to Donate $30Mln in Five Years for Developing, Distributing COVID-19 Vaccines

South Korea is ready to donate $30 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) within five years to develop and distribute COVID-19 inoculations, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, in the wake of the Global Vaccine Summit 2020

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) South Korea is ready to donate $30 million to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) within five years to develop and distribute COVID-19 inoculations, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, in the wake of the Global Vaccine Summit 2020.

The summit was hosted by the United Kingdom via a teleconference on Thursday. Seoul was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha.

"Regarding the global spread of COVID-19, Minister Kang called for international solidarity and cooperation to develop and distribute vaccines, and said that the ROK, as the first Asian donor that has contributed to Gavi since 2010, is willing to provide 30 million U.

S. Dollars for 2021-2025," the ministry said in a statement.

GAVI is an international organization bringing both public and private actors together to provide access to vaccines across the globe. In 2019, it planned to raise $7.4 billion by 2025 to support its activities. Since then, the number of pledged funds has reached $8.8 billion.

Related Topics

Seoul Alliance United Kingdom South Korea 2019 2020 Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

41 minutes ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

1 hour ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

1 hour ago

S.Africa readies military medics as virus cases su ..

5 minutes ago

6872 tinted glass vehicles fined during ongoing ye ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkarfor compliance of CO ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.