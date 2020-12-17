UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Regrets UN Rapporteur's Appeal To Review Ban On Cross-Border Propaganda Leaflets

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:18 PM

Seoul Regrets UN Rapporteur's Appeal to Review Ban on Cross-Border Propaganda Leaflets

The South Korean Ministry of Unification on Thursday said it regretted the UN Special Rapporteur's appeal that Seoul should reconsider the ban on distributing anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the territory of its northern neighbor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The South Korean Ministry of Unification on Thursday said it regretted the UN Special Rapporteur's appeal that Seoul should reconsider the ban on distributing anti-Pyongyang leaflets over the territory of its northern neighbor.

Earlier in the week, the South Korean parliament unanimously approved a bill prohibiting the launch of propaganda leaflets by balloons across the border to North Korea as a measure to protect residents of borderline areas. Commenting on the move, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea Tomas Ojea Quintana expressed hope that Seoul would review the legislation before it takes effect, as it violates the freedom of expression of activist groups.

"We express regret that Rapporteur Quintana has mentioned a need for a democratic institution to conduct appropriate review on this," the ministry's representative said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the official, the bill was approved following democratic discussions in accordance with the procedure envisioned by the country's constitution.

"[Quintana] should see this from a balanced point of view that it has minimally restricted the way of expression of a few in order to protect the lives and safety of many residents in the border areas," the official added.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated in June after North Korea was angered by a campaign of South-based defectors flying anti-Pyongyang leaflets on balloons across the border. The North threatened the South with a state-level action and even blew up the joint communications office.

Related Topics

United Nations Parliament Threatened Seoul North Korea June Border From

Recent Stories

China Blames US for Failure to Hold Bilateral Mili ..

2 minutes ago

All check-posts will be abolished from Islamabad, ..

16 minutes ago

Model court Abbottabad awards lifetime imprisonmen ..

2 minutes ago

Comic actor Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered on his fi ..

2 minutes ago

Coal kilns causing pollution in Dera Din Pannah

2 minutes ago

Fiji Declares State of Emergency Over Approaching ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.