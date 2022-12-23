UrduPoint.com

Seoul Restaurant Suspected Of Acting As Chinese Police Station Says Will Close In January

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Seoul Restaurant Suspected of Acting as Chinese Police Station Says Will Close in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) A Chinese restaurant in Seoul, previously suspected of functioning as a secret Chinese police station, will close in January 2023 due to an unrelated lawsuit, a restaurant official said on Friday.

On December 5, Spain-based human rights NGO Safeguard Defenders reported that China operates at least 102 undercover police stations abroad in 54 countries.

Following the publication of the human rights activists' information, the restaurant attracted increased attention.

"The planned closure is not related to the news on secret police stations. We'll be closing business, because a yearlong lawsuit is now over," a restaurant official told Yonhap news agency.

According to the media, the restaurant will be closed on January 1, while public access to the restaurant is already restricted.

China has repeatedly denied accusations it was operating secret police stations overseas as unfounded.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station China Seoul January December Media

Recent Stories

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank ..

JS Bank solves problems as Pakistan’s first bank to offer INSTANT cashback on ..

22 minutes ago
 Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibil ..

Protection of minorities' rights prime responsibility of Govt: PM

56 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

PM Shehbaz condemns suicide blast in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian ..

PITB holds Cake Cutting Ceremony for its Christian Staff

2 hours ago
 National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised T ..

National Institute Of Maritime Affairs Organised Two-day International Maritime ..

2 hours ago
 Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 pass ..

Cebu Pacific celebrates flying nearly 200,000 passengers between Dubai and Manil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.