Seoul Restaurant Suspected of Acting as Chinese Police Station Says Will Close in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) A Chinese restaurant in Seoul, previously suspected of functioning as a secret Chinese police station, will close in January 2023 due to an unrelated lawsuit, a restaurant official said on Friday.

On December 5, Spain-based human rights NGO Safeguard Defenders reported that China operates at least 102 undercover police stations abroad in 54 countries.

Following the publication of the human rights activists' information, the restaurant attracted increased attention.

"The planned closure is not related to the news on secret police stations. We'll be closing business, because a yearlong lawsuit is now over," a restaurant official told Yonhap news agency.

According to the media, the restaurant will be closed on January 1, while public access to the restaurant is already restricted.

China has repeatedly denied accusations it was operating secret police stations overseas as unfounded.