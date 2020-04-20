Seoul Resumes Recovery of War Remains As Pyongyang Offers No Response to Joint Work Calls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The South Korean military announced on Monday that it was resuming works to retrieve the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, as Pyongyang has not responded to Seoul's calls for the joint search agreed in 2018

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The South Korean military announced on Monday that it was resuming works to retrieve the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, as Pyongyang has not responded to Seoul's calls for the joint search agreed in 2018.

The agreement to retrieve Korean War remains was reached at the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in September 2018.

"A slew of the Korean war dead still remain buried inside the DMZ, including Arrowhead Ridge.

It is our noble duty to bring those heroes back to their families," Maj. Gen. Lee Sang-chul, who leads the fifth Division of the South Korean army in charge of the operation, said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Lee stated that the country's military would continue the search for remains "in a perfect manner."

"Based upon experiences and thorough preparations, we will continue our operations in a perfect manner while maintaining a full readiness posture," Lee added.

The South Korean military also pledged to make continued efforts to encourage Pyongyang to join the project.