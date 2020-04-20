UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Resumes Recovery Of War Remains As Pyongyang Offers No Response To Joint Work Calls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:33 PM

Seoul Resumes Recovery of War Remains As Pyongyang Offers No Response to Joint Work Calls

The South Korean military announced on Monday that it was resuming works to retrieve the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, as Pyongyang has not responded to Seoul's calls for the joint search agreed in 2018

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The South Korean military announced on Monday that it was resuming works to retrieve the remains of soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, as Pyongyang has not responded to Seoul's calls for the joint search agreed in 2018.

The agreement to retrieve Korean War remains was reached at the third summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in September 2018.

"A slew of the Korean war dead still remain buried inside the DMZ, including Arrowhead Ridge.

It is our noble duty to bring those heroes back to their families," Maj. Gen. Lee Sang-chul, who leads the fifth Division of the South Korean army in charge of the operation, said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Lee stated that the country's military would continue the search for remains "in a perfect manner."

"Based upon experiences and thorough preparations, we will continue our operations in a perfect manner while maintaining a full readiness posture," Lee added.

The South Korean military also pledged to make continued efforts to encourage Pyongyang to join the project.

Related Topics

Dead Army Pyongyang Seoul North Korea Kim Jong September 2018 Agreement

Recent Stories

Social distancing takes a hit as Taiwan baseball t ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore reports record jump in coronavirus cases ..

3 minutes ago

WHO chief urges G20 nations to lift coronavirus-re ..

1 minute ago

ANA slashes profit forecast by 71% because of pand ..

1 minute ago

Syria regime under world scrutiny

1 minute ago

Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shauka ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.