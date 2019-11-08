UrduPoint.com
Seoul Returns To Pyongyang Boat Used By Fishermen Trying To Flee To South Korea - Ministry

Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

Seoul on Friday returned to Pyongyang a boat used by two North Korean fishermen who tried to escape from their country to South Korea, the country's Ministry of Unification announced

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Seoul on Friday returned to Pyongyang a boat used by two North Korean fishermen who tried to escape from their country to South Korea, the country's Ministry of Unification announced.

On Thursday, the two fishermen, who stand accused of killing 16 countrymen, were extradited to North Korea.

"Today, from 14:08 [05:08 GMT] to 14:51 [05:51 GMT], we have finished handing over the boat to the North Korean side," the ministry said in a statement.

The fishermen were apprehended on November 2 near the demarcation line between the two states in the Sea of Japan. The investigation conducted by South Korea revealed that they had killed other fishermen and tried to evade the South Korean coast guard. The fishermen pleaded to be allowed to remain in South Korea, but the request was denied in light of their crimes.

