Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Seoul Sanctions Russian Citizen Over N. Korea's Weapons Program - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) South Korea has imposed sanctions against two organizations and two individuals, including a Russian citizen of Korean descent, over an alleged illegal financing of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

Choi Chon Gon, a former South Korean national, who has Russia's citizenship, was sanctioned for founding company named Hanne Ulaan LCC in Mongolia. Seoul accused him of allegedly evading international sanctions and providing funding for Pyongyang's military programs, the report said.

The man was also accused of financially supporting North Korea by creating a Russia-based trading firm.

Choi could have left for Russia and acquired Russian citizenship there after an official investigation against him had been launched by Seoul, the news agency reported, citing a ministry official.

Since assuming office in May 2022, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his administration imposed nine sanction packages against 45 people and 47 organizations over their ties with North Korea.

