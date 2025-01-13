Seoul Says 300 North Korean Soldiers Killed Fighting Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 03:00 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Around 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and 2,700 wounded while fighting in Russia's war against Ukraine, a South Korean lawmaker said Monday, citing information from Seoul's spy agency.
Seoul has previously claimed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent more than 10,000 soldiers as "cannon fodder" to help Moscow fight Kyiv, in return for Russian technical assistance for Pyongyang's heavily sanctioned weapons and satellite programmes.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had captured two North Korean soldiers, releasing video of the injured combatants being interrogated and raising the possibility of a prisoner swap for captured Ukrainian troops.
"The deployment of North Korean troops to Russia has reportedly expanded to include the Kursk region, with estimates suggesting that casualties among North Korean forces have surpassed 3,000," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun told reporters after a briefing from the spy agency.
This includes "approximately 300 deaths and 2,700 injuries," Lee said, after a briefing from Seoul's National Intelligence Service.
The soldiers, reportedly from North Korea's elite Storm Corps, have been ordered to kill themselves rather than be taken prisoner, Lee said.
"Notably, memos found on deceased soldiers indicate that the North Korean authorities pressured them to commit suicide or self-detonate before capture," he said.
He added that some of the soldiers had been granted "amnesty" or wanted to join North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, hoping to improve their lot by fighting.
One North Korean soldier who was about to be captured shouted "General Kim Jong Un" and attempted to detonate a grenade, Lee said, adding that he was shot and killed.
The NIS analysis also revealed that the North Korean soldiers have "a lack of understanding of modern warfare," and are being used by Russia in a manner leading to "the high number of casualties," the lawmaker said.
Separately, Kyiv's Special Operations Forces said in a Telegram post Monday that 18 more North Korean troops were killed after they launched an overnight assault on Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk.
They said 17 soldiers were killed by Ukrainian forces, and another "blew himself up with a grenade".
Recent Stories
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24
More Stories From World
-
Seoul says 300 North Korean soldiers killed fighting Ukraine1 minute ago
-
Japan FM in South Korea for talks before Trump takes office21 minutes ago
-
Blue Origin pushes back first launch of giant New Glenn rocket31 minutes ago
-
Blue Origin pushes back first launch of giant New Glenn rocket41 minutes ago
-
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks ahead of Trump return41 minutes ago
-
Swiatek embraces new approach in hunt for first Melbourne title51 minutes ago
-
Italy's Benetton ad photographer Toscani dies: family1 hour ago
-
IOC long-shot Watanabe hopes 'crazy' Olympic idea sparks debate2 hours ago
-
Top UN humanitarian official issues ceasefire appeal during visit to Gaza City2 hours ago
-
Sinner relief at warm Australian Open welcome amid doping scandal2 hours ago
-
Japan PM tells Biden 'strong' concerns over steel deal2 hours ago
-
India opens giant Hindu festival for 400 million pilgrims3 hours ago