SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Four small drones of North Korea flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul, the South Korean Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

"Small North Korean drones ... one of them flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, the remaining four flew in the area of Ganghwado Island, our military immediately responded within the framework of self-defense rights," the ministry told reporters.

The first traces of drones were found in the Gimpo city area. The South Korean military fired warning shots, and then took steps to follow them and destroy in a way that "does not cause harm to civilians."

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea, in response, fired warning shots and tried to shoot the drones down. This resulted in the temporary suspension of civilian flights at Incheon and Gipmo airports.