Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:31 PM

Seoul Says Aware of US-North Korea Contact Attempts, Held Prior Consultations

Seoul has been in close contact with Washington over the North Korean issue and held consultations on the related policies before the US attempted to communicate with Pyongyang, Lee Jong Joo, a spokeswoman at South Korea's Ministry of Unification, confirmed on Monday.

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Seoul has been in close contact with Washington over the North Korean issue and held consultations on the related policies before the US attempted to communicate with Pyongyang, Lee Jong Joo, a spokeswoman at South Korea's Ministry of Unification, confirmed on Monday.

On Sunday, CNN reported, citing a senior US administration official, that North Korea has not been responding to Washington's outreach through multiple channels since mid-February. The US has also been recently reviewing its policy on North Korea policy in view of what it perceives as "increasing threat" posed by Pyongyang. The process will be completed "in the coming weeks," Sung Kim, acting assistant secretary of state for Asian and Pacific Affairs for the State Department, said on Saturday.

"South Korea and the US have been closely communicating and cooperating throughout the Biden administration's review process of its North Korea policy. I am aware that there was prior consultation between the diplomatic authorities of the two countries regarding this issue," Lee Jong Joo said during a press briefing.

A spokeswoman noted that Seoul had several opportunities to express its opinion and consult with the US concerning the policy review. She expressed her conviction that the Unification Ministry's concerns would be taken into account.

