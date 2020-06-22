UrduPoint.com
SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The South Korean presidential administration expressed the belief on Monday that the forthcoming memoir of ex-US National Security Advisor John Bolton misrepresented facts regarding talks between Washington, Pyongyang and Seoul, and undermined trust between governments.

South Korean National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong believes that Bolton has only reflected his "personal vision" of the negotiations between US, North Korean and South Korean top officials, which "does not reflect the reality and largely misrepresents it," a spokesperson for the presidential administration told reporters on Monday.

Bolton's unilateral disclosure of the content of negotiations "violates the basic diplomatic principles" and undermines trust between governments, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's administration said.

"We expect the US to implement serious measures to prevent such dangerous cases. Such illegal activities may significantly affect the two countries in terms of security and development of a common strategy of the US-South Korean union," Chon said, as quoted by the administration spokesperson.

Bolton's book "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" is to be published on Tuesday, despite attempts by the White House to block its release over claims that the book contains classified information. Among other things, Bolton says in his book that US President Donald Trump did not want to see Moon at his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

