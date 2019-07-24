UrduPoint.com
Seoul Says Invited By US To Cooperate Regarding Future Airspace Violation Matters

Seoul Says Invited by US to Cooperate Regarding Future Airspace Violation Matters

The United States called on Wednesday for close cooperation with Seoul on matters like the recent alleged flyover of Russian and Chinese military aircraft in South Korea's airspace, South Korean presidential spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) The United States called on Wednesday for close cooperation with Seoul on matters like the recent alleged flyover of Russian and Chinese military aircraft in South Korea's airspace, South Korean presidential spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said.

US National Security Advisor John Bolton met earlier in the day with South Korean National Security chief Chung Eui-yong, Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha in Seoul to discuss pertinent bilateral issues, which included the alleged recent incident concerning the violation of its airspace.

"[US National Security Advisor John Bolton] called for the two nations to closely consult in response to similar situations in the future," Ko said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Russia and China conducted on Tuesday their first joint long-range aviation patrolling exercise. That same day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff claimed that a Russian A-50 control aircraft had illegally crossed into South Korean airspace twice over the Sea of Japan, an allegation that Russia has denied.

