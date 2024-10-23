Seoul says N.Korea sent more troops to Russia, Kyiv urges their surrender

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Ukraine on Wednesday called on any North Korean troops fighting for Russia to surrender, after South Korea said over a thousand more had been deployed by Pyongyang.

South Korean lawmaker Park Sun-won said, after a briefing by his country's National Intelligence Service, that 1,500 more troops from the rival North had gone to Russia, taking the total deployment to 3,000.

"The planned deployment of about 10,000 troops from North Korea to Russia is expected to have occurred by December," added Park, who sits on the national assembly intelligence committee.

Neither Russia nor North Korea's state media have commented since Seoul's spy agency said last week said Pyongyang had decided to send a "large-scale" troop deployment to Russia to fight Ukraine.

But international concerns are mounting. Germany said Wednesday it had summoned North Korea's envoy over Pyongyang's support to Russia in Ukraine and warned the reclusive state against sending troops.

"North Korea's support of the Russian war of aggression directly threatens Germany's security and the European peace order," the German foreign ministry said on social media platform X.

The United States and NATO have not confirmed the deployment, but Ukrainian media reported President Volodymyr Zelensky saying Tuesday that two North Korean brigades -- up to 6,000 personnel each -- were being trained in Russia.

Ukraine on Wednesday called on any North Korean troops deployed by Russia to lay down their arms and save their lives.

"We address fighters of the Korean People's Army who were sent to help Putin's regime. You must not die senselessly in a foreign land," said a statement issued by an initiative run by Kyiv's military intelligence.