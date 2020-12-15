UrduPoint.com
Seoul Says No Signs Of Provocations So Far As North Korea Starts Routine Winter Drills

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:28 PM

North Korea appears to have started its regular winter drills, with no signs of provocations registered so far, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) North Korea appears to have started its regular winter drills, with no signs of provocations registered so far, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Tuesday.

"We believe that North Korea began their regular wintertime drills," JCS spokesperson Col. Kim Jun-rak told a briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The drills have yet to enter their main phase, and there are no signs of imminent provocations, the agency added, citing another JCS official.

The exercise usually lasts through early spring, but South Korean military is reportedly not ruling out that it could be scaled back due to the novel coronavirus. The communist country has not confirmed any coronavirus cases on its soil, but has enforced strict preventative measures.

Recently, there has been much speculation about a policy that North Korea will pursue in its relations with the United States under the incoming administration of Joe Biden.

In November, Yonhap reported, citing lawmakers from the South Korean parliament's intelligence committee, that Pyongyang had ordered its foreign missions to refrain from antagonizing the US under the Biden administration and pledged to punish ambassadors should any issues arise.

South Korean media, however, did not exclude either that North Korea might resort to a provocation in the run-up to the Biden inauguration to increase its negotiating leverage with the next administration.

