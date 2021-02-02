Seoul Says North Korea Boosted Military Strategic Potential Over Past Years - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) North Korea has increased the number of missile units and reinforced its special forces with modernized equipment over the past several years, media reported on Tuesday, citing the South Korean Defense Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean military unveiled the 2020 edition of its biennial defense "white paper," obtained by the Yonhap news agency, that mentioned these changes in Pyongyang's strategic potential.

According to the document, the number of missile brigades under the North Korean strategic force command increased from nine units in 2018 to 13 in 2020. These forces are believed to operate short- and medium-range ballistic missiles capable of striking targets in South Korea and the US strategic military base in Guam.

The South Korean military notes that in 2019 alone, Pyongyang carried out a total of 13 missile tests and showcased several new types of ballistic missiles, including a super-large multiple rocket launcher and an advanced submarine-launched ballistic missile.

"North Korea appears to have expanded its existing missile facilities. We are analyzing what types of missiles are deployed to the newly established units," a South Korean military official said, as quoted by Yonhap.

At the same time, the North Korean nuclear stockpiles are believed to be the same as it was in 2018.

The North Korean military buildup comes amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States and a lack of progress in inter-Korean relations.