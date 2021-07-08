UrduPoint.com
Seoul Says North Korea's Kim In Good Health Despite Heavy Weight Loss - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) revealed that its northern neighbor's leader, Kim Jong Un, has no health problems despite losing 10-20 kilograms (22-44 Pounds) in recent few months, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing an official.

Ha Tae-keung, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters that for the past four months, the North Korean leader had been "on a diet" but is healthy.

"Recently [Kim] lost 10-20 kilograms and continues to be engaged in usual governing activities," Ha cited the NIS briefing.

South Korea's The Chosun Ilbo newspaper has previously reported that Kim, 170 centimeters (5.5 feet) tall, weighed 140 kilograms.

The state-run North Korean media recently revealed that the country's leader had lost weight because he was working for the good of the country.

