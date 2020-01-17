Seoul Says Not Discussing S.Korean Troop Deployment to Mideast in Defense Talks With US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Seoul and Washington are not discussing the possibility of deploying South Korean troops to the middle East region as part of the defense cost-sharing negotiations, South Korean negotiator Jeong Eun-bo said on Friday.

The United States and South Korea held the sixth round of defense cost-sharing talks on Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington in a bid to negotiate a mutually acceptable replacement for the cost-sharing Special Measures Agreement, which expired on December 31, 2019. In December, media reported that Seoul may send a navy dispatch to the Strait of Hormuz, which would be viewed as a compromise in the defense cost-sharing talks.

"We are not talking about troop deployment to the Strait of Hormuz or anything outside the framework of the Special Measures Agreement," Jeong told reporters, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

He also refuted media reports that the two countries were discussing specific arms purchases by Seoul as part of the negotiations.

"We're taking steps toward an agreement, but considering that both sides needs to make concessions for an agreement, I believe that we still need to resolve our differences," Jeong added.

US President Donald Trump has been persistently seeking fairer redistribution of defense costs between Washington and its allies since assuming the post in 2017.