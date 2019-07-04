UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Says Now Is Time To Focus On U.S.-N. Korea Talks

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Seoul says now is time to focus on U.S.-N. Korea talks

The government said Thursday that now is time to focus on talks between the United States and North Korea to build on progress made at a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

SEOUL, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The government said Thursday that now is time to focus on talks between the United States and North Korea to build on progress made at a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The unification ministry made the remark, rejecting a local newspaper report that the government told the North about the need for an inter-Korean summit on the occasion of the Trump-Kim meeting at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Sunday.

"The government is making efforts to ensure a virtuous cycle between improvement in inter-Korean relations and progress in North-U.

S. relations," the ministry said in a statement. "At present, it is necessary to focus on the dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. based on the results of the trilateral Panmunjom meeting between South and North Korea and the U.S." On Wednesday, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said the government will review the format of an inter-Korean summit or its agenda "with prudence" after comprehensively considering the North's attitude, as well as how the working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang unfold.

During the Panmunjom meeting, Trump and Kim agreed to resume the working-level talks for their denuclearization negotiations within a few weeks.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Pyongyang Progress United States North Korea Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Zardari owns over 40 benami properties near Bilawa ..

6 minutes ago

S. Korean president's approval rating jumps after ..

11 minutes ago

Rs5mln for provision of gas for Durrani Media Colo ..

11 minutes ago

Caracas Warns US Citizens of Lack of Protection on ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee stabilises in interbank with Rs1.11 rise

16 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher after Wall Street record ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.