Seoul says now is time to focus on U.S.-N. Korea talks

SEOUL, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The government said Thursday that now is time to focus on talks between the United States and North Korea to build on progress made at a recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The unification ministry made the remark, rejecting a local newspaper report that the government told the North about the need for an inter-Korean summit on the occasion of the Trump-Kim meeting at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom on Sunday.

"The government is making efforts to ensure a virtuous cycle between improvement in inter-Korean relations and progress in North-U.

S. relations," the ministry said in a statement. "At present, it is necessary to focus on the dialogue between North Korea and the U.S. based on the results of the trilateral Panmunjom meeting between South and North Korea and the U.S." On Wednesday, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said the government will review the format of an inter-Korean summit or its agenda "with prudence" after comprehensively considering the North's attitude, as well as how the working-level talks between Washington and Pyongyang unfold.

During the Panmunjom meeting, Trump and Kim agreed to resume the working-level talks for their denuclearization negotiations within a few weeks.