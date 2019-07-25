MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) South Korea Plans to hold consultations with China and Russia in the wake of the recent missile launches by North Korea, the South's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired two projectiles from the area close to its east coast city of Wonsan.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

"We will continue maintaining constant ties with the United States and Japan. We are also expecting [to have] contacts with China and Russia," the Foreign Ministry said in a press release on the recent launches.