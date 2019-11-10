UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Says US Trying To Convince N. Korea To Resume Denuclearization Talks - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 02:40 PM

Seoul Says US Trying to Convince N. Korea to Resume Denuclearization Talks - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) South Korean presidential security office chief Chung Eui-yong said on Sunday that Washington was very active in its attempts to convince North Korea to resume failed negotiations on denuclearization, the national media reported.

Chung said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency, that although it was hard to predict the timing of the new talks between Pyongyang and Washington, the US actively sought to convince North Korea to return to the negotiating table, adding that the third summit could be held and the real progress would be achieved only if the parties started working together.

"To my understanding, the U.S. side is persuading North Korea very aggressively," he said.

The head of national security noted that the South Korean government was serious about its northern neighbor's words on the deadline for submitting a new decision before the end of the year, therefore Seoul maintained close cooperation with the United States on this issue.

Last week, the South Korean National Intelligence Service said that the next summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un may take place in December.

In early October, the North Korean delegation held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation in Sweden. These were the first talks since the high-level summit in Hanoi in February, that eventually failed as North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely. According to the diplomat, the United States came empty-handed without paying attention to the North Korean requirements. At the same time, the US debunked the claims stating that the talks were good and resulted in a range of creative ideas.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Pyongyang Progress Seoul Same Hanoi United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong February May October December Sunday Media Government

Recent Stories

Union Coop announces total transactions through it ..

11 minutes ago

ABLF and ASSOCHAM sign agreement to strengthen UAE ..

26 minutes ago

Strata celebrates decade of global aircraft parts ..

41 minutes ago

First Capesize vessel sails from EGA’s GAC in Gu ..

1 hour ago

Dana Gas’s collections rises 16.7% to AED844 mil ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.