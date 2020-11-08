UrduPoint.com
Seoul Says Will Continue Efforts To Strengthen Alliance With US Under Biden Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 52 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Seoul Says Will Continue Efforts to Strengthen Alliance With US Under Biden Presidency

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) South Korea will continue efforts to strengthen its alliance with the United States under the presidency of Joe Biden and work to make progress in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry's statement came as Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha earlier in the day left for Washington to hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pence and other officials. The minister's visit will last until November 11.

"Based on the network that we have so far built and through close communication and cooperation, we will continue our efforts to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and make progress in the process for peace on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The ministry added that it had been establishing contacts with Biden's camp and the Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, before leaving for the US, the foreign minister voiced hope that the visit would help cement the relationship between the two countries.

"Though it is a somewhat sensitive period, South Korea and the U.S. have always been communicating, and we, at a ministerial-level, discuss the Korean Peninsula situation and pending issues whenever there are opportunities, regardless of the timing," Kang told reporters.

Though official results of the 2020 US presidential election have not been announced yet, as the vote counting continues, all major US media have already declared Biden the winner, with the presidential candidate claiming victory on Saturday.

