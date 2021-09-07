Seoul Says Will Work With Taliban Afghan Goverment Should Human Rights Be Respected

South Korea is ready to work with the new regime of the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Afghanistan if it shows respect for international norms, human rights, and refuses to harbor terrorists, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam said at a briefing on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021)

Earlier in the day, the Taliban announced a new interim government, declaring it an "Islamic Emirate."� Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen previously asked South Korea to reopen its embassy in Afghanistan, promising that the safety of diplomats will be ensured.

"Our government is ready to work with the new Afghan government if it abides by international norms, respects basic human rights and prohibits harboring terrorists.

Regarding the Afghan problem, the government, while continuing to closely monitor the situation inside the country and its changes, will respond in close cooperation with the international community," Choi said.

The diplomat said that Seoul is no longer planning large-scale operations to evacuate locals from Afghanistan, and now every application for immigration to South Korea will be carefully looked into by the authorities.

After the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Seoul evacuated 378 Afghan nationals who worked alongside the South Korean government in various organizations and helped it for many years. All of them will be able to become residents of South Korea.