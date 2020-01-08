Seoul Says Working on Risk Assessment, Countersteps Amid Growing US-Iran Strife in Mideast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Seoul is currently assessing risks from heightened US-Iran confrontation in the middle East and working on countermeasures, South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, in the wake of Iran's retribution attack on American military bases in Iraq.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq in revenge for the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attacks had been carried out in self-defense and were in line with the UN Charter. Immediate reports say that there were no US casualties in the attack, however, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps report about "great losses" among American troops.

"With regard to the attack on US military bases and other facilities in Iraq on Wednesday, January 8, a task force for counter-measures formed by ROK Foreign Ministry on January 5 .

.. is currently assessing the scale of the damage and other aspects and working on a response plan," the ministry said.

In mid-December, South Korean newspaper Joongang Ilbo reported, citing government sources, that Seoul was planning to join the US-led military operation to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in early 2020.

The country's Defense Ministry said on Monday that "all possible options" were currently under consideration, but no decision had been made yet. According to media reports, the new escalation in the region yet could prompt Seoul to revise its plans.

In a Tuesday interview with South Korea's KBS broadcaster, US Ambassador in Seoul Harry Harris expressed hope that the allied country would send troops to the Strait of Hormuz.