Seoul Seeking North Korean Denuclearization Through Dialogue - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea will continue to seek the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through dialogue following reports of Pyongyang decreeing the legal status of its nuclear weapons, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) South Korea will continue to seek the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through dialogue following reports of Pyongyang decreeing the legal status of its nuclear weapons, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

An official of the South Korean Foreign Ministry said that Seoul will adamantly adhere to the policy of containing Pyongyang's nuclear threat and denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula through dialogue, referring to the recent speech of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to the news agency.

"North Korea's continued nuclear weapons development will further strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance, putting its own security at risk, and further isolating itself from the international community and worsening economic difficulties facing North Korean people," the agency quoted the official as saying.

On Wednesday, the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea adopted a decree on Nuclear Weapons Policy, which legitimizes the possession of nuclear weapons by the republic, investing North Korean leader with the sole right to make any decision concerning nuclear arsenal. During the session, Kim Jong Un said that no sanctions will make Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.