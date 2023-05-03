(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) South Korea will promote an international agreement on trade and economy in bioindustry, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's trade and industry minister.

The agreement, which will be the first such treaty in the world, will help establish sustainable delivery chains and develop innovations in bioindustry, minister Ahn Duk-geun said, according to Yonhap.

The treaty is meant to set trade, investment and staff exchange rules in bio-based economy.

As the industry's pioneers, South Korean companies will secure maximum profits and accelerate global adoption of the new economic model, Ahn said.

The minister made the announcement at a meeting with Seoul's companies specializing in bioenergy and biochemistry, such as CJ Cheiljedang and SK EcoPrime, Yonhap reported. The companies underscored the importance of strengthening partnership with countries that possess rich resources in order to set supply chains and establish new markets, the report added.