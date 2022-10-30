UrduPoint.com

Seoul Stampede Becomes Deadliest Crowd Crush In South Korean History - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Seoul Stampede Becomes Deadliest Crowd Crush in South Korean History - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) A stampede in Seoul's district of Itaewon, which killed at least 153 people and injured 103 others, has become the deadliest crowd crush in the South Korean history, media reported on Sunday.

The medical workers could not approach those injured in the stampede because the road in the narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel in Itaewon, where the incident occurred on Saturday evening, was slippery, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the local authorities, international brands and K-pop singers have canceled events which were set to take place in Seoul on Sunday amid national mourning declared by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol until November 6 earlier in the day, according to media reports.

Among those deceased were 20 foreigners, including four Russian nationals, the Russian Embassy in Seoul said.

Before this incident, South Korea saw the deadliest crushing disaster in Busan on July 17, 1959, when 67 people were crushed to death in a narrow aisle at the stadium.

