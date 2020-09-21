UrduPoint.com
Seoul Stresses Importance Of Russia Assisting Inter-Korean Dialogue - Unification Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 32 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:21 PM

Cooperation between Russia and South Korea is important for creating peace on the Korean Peninsula and South-Eastern Asia, and could facilitate inter-Korea dialogue, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Cooperation between Russia and South Korea is important for creating peace on the Korean Peninsula and South-Eastern Asia, and could facilitate inter-Korea dialogue, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Unification Minister Lee In-young met with Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey Kulik to discuss the situation in the region and agree to continue to work closely toward peace on the peninsula. The minister also asked Moscow to play a constructive role in the development of relations between the two Koreas.

"Minister Lee In-young has mentioned, in light of the coming 30th anniversary of South Korea and Russia's diplomatic relations, that both countries are moving together toward a common goal � peace in South-Eastern Asia � with the help of the new Northern and Far East policy.

The minister said that the trilateral cooperation among South Korea, North Korea and Russia is an important obligation and can facilitate peace and mutual prosperity in South-Eastern Asia and all of Eurasia," the ministry said in a statement.

Lee informed the ambassador about South Korea's plans to use minor humanitarian exchange and cooperation initiatives to make a breakthrough and bring back trust to inter-Korea relations.

"We need cooperation from the international community, especially Russia, in this process," the minister said.

On his part, Kulik expressed support for the dialogue, saying that cross-border exchanges could play an important part in solving the peninsula's issues.

Moscow and Seoul will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties on September 30.

