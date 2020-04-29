UrduPoint.com
Seoul Students Get Suspended Terms For Trespassing On US Ambassador's Residence - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:16 PM

Four university students have been given suspended prison sentences by the Seoul Central District Court for breaking into the residence of US ambassador in Seoul Harry Harris last October, the national Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Four university students have been given suspended prison sentences by the Seoul Central District Court for breaking into the residence of US ambassador in Seoul Harry Harris last October, the national Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the court sentenced each of the students to one year in prison, suspended for two years, over charges of obstruction of business. In addition, the students were ordered to carry out community service.

The four were among a group of 17 members of the so-called Korean Progressive University Student Union who forced their way into Ambassador Harry Harris' residence in central Seoul by climbing over its wall using a ladder last October.

They attempted to express their protest against Washington's demand for a significant rise in Seoul's share of the cost for stationing US troops in South Korea. Ambassador Harris and his family were not home at the time.

Since last October, the United States and South Korea have been negotiating the extension of their cost-sharing deal dubbed Special Measures Agreement (SMA), which expired on December 31. Under the previous agreement, Seoul paid $870 million, however, the US has demanded that South Korea should increase its payment to $5 billion under the new SMA.

