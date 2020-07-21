UrduPoint.com
Seoul Summons Iranian Ambassador After Spokesman's Statement On Lawsuit Over Frozen Assets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:49 PM

The South Korean Foreign Ministry has summoned Iranian Ambassador in Seoul Saeed Badamchi Shabestari to lodge a protest after an Iranian diplomat threatened to file a lawsuit against Seoul that froze the Middle Eastern country's assets last year in line with US sanctions, Kim In-chul, the ministry's spokesman, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The South Korean Foreign Ministry has summoned Iranian Ambassador in Seoul Saeed Badamchi Shabestari to lodge a protest after an Iranian diplomat threatened to file a lawsuit against Seoul that froze the Middle Eastern country's assets last year in line with US sanctions, Kim In-chul, the ministry's spokesman, said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a briefing that Tehran might file a complaint with the International Court of Justice against Seoul if South Korea continued to pursue the US sanction policy and did not unfreeze the Iranian assets. The diplomat added that Iran would force Seoul to pay off its oil debts if nothing changed.

"The official in charge [of African and Middle Eastern affairs, Koh Kyung-sok] called in the ambassador and expressed regrets over the inappropriate remarks," the spokesman said at a briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Iran, in turn, called for understanding and added that the remark was not Tehran's official position, the diplomat added.

According to the news agency, Iranian assets at two South Korean bank accounts totaling up to $7 billion have been frozen since last September when Washington's sanctions waiver for South Korea's imports of Iranian oil expired. The accounts based on the Korean currency were used by Tehran and Seoul to circumvent US sanctions and continue South Kora's imports of oil and Iran's exports of products.

