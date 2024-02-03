Open Menu

Seoul Summons Russian Ambassador Over Comments On North Korea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

South Korea summoned Russia's ambassador on Saturday to protest against "rude and ignorant" remarks after Moscow's foreign ministry blamed Seoul for rising tensions on the peninsula

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) South Korea summoned Russia's ambassador on Saturday to protest against "rude and ignorant" remarks after Moscow's foreign ministry blamed Seoul for rising tensions on the peninsula.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has this year declared Seoul its "principal enemy", closed agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 millimetres" of territorial infringement.

Russia has recently formed closer ties with Pyongyang, with South Korea and Washington claiming the North has shipped weapons to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine.

Moscow's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said this week the heightened tension on the Korean peninsula was "primarily due to the brazen policy of the United States and its allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan", referring to South Korea by its official name.

Zakharova made the remarks when asked about South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent description of North Korea as the only country in the world that has legislated the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.

Calling Yoon's remarks "blatantly biased", she also said Seoul "doesn't seem to realise that the United States' leading position is irrevocably becoming a thing of the past", and that the South "may turn out to be no more than a small bargaining chip in Washington's geopolitical games".

South Korea's foreign ministry said Saturday it had summoned Russian ambassador to Seoul Georgy Zinoviev to protest over Zakharova's comments.

Seoul emphasised to Zinoviev that it is "deeply regrettable that the Russian side unconditionally supported North Korea while turning a blind eye to the truth" and "criticised the statements of the South Korean leader in a highly disrespectful language", the foreign ministry said.

Such actions by Moscow would "only further worsen the relationship between South Korea and Russia", it said.

The ministry earlier called Zakharova's comments "rude, ignorant and biased below the level of a country's foreign ministry spokesperson".

Related Topics

Protest World Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Threatened Pyongyang Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea May

Recent Stories

Bomb explodes near Greek labour ministry, no casua ..

Bomb explodes near Greek labour ministry, no casualties

4 minutes ago
 ECP refutes private news channels' claims on EMS

ECP refutes private news channels' claims on EMS

1 hour ago
 Asifa reaches Sukkur; praises BBZ's commitment to ..

Asifa reaches Sukkur; praises BBZ's commitment to serving poor, oppressed

1 hour ago
 Businessman looted at gunpoint in Wah

Businessman looted at gunpoint in Wah

2 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced by courts in Attock

2 hours ago
 SIDA books its BPS-18 officer in FIR of embezzling ..

SIDA books its BPS-18 officer in FIR of embezzling Rs41 million funds

2 hours ago
Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day K ..

Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day programs ..

2 hours ago
 Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

Reforms of economy underway: Dr. Shamshad Akhtar

2 hours ago
 FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in ..

FM attends Third Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation betw ..

Caretaker PM satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

2 hours ago
 Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

Waqar Mehdi, Shahi Syed discuss election matters

2 hours ago
 Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

2 hours ago

More Stories From World