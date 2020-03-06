(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea's presidential office expressed regret on Friday over Japan's decision to introduce mandatory quarantine for people arriving from South Korea over coronavirus fears and warned about a possible tit-for-tat response

On Thursday, Tokyo announced that visitors from South Korea and China would face a two-week quarantine at special facilities in Japan, and would only be allowed to use two international airports � Tokyo's Narita and Osaka's Kansai. South Korea, in turn, has only barred entry for people coming from China's Hubei province, the epicenter of the disease outbreak, but refused to introduce similar measures on people coming from other virus-hit countries, including Japan, despite public calls to do so.

"National Security Council (NSC) members agreed to consider taking necessary steps that may include steps under the principle of reciprocity, noting the Japanese government taking the unreasonable steps without first consulting with our government cannot be understood," the presidential office said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The office went on to describe Japan's quarantine efforts as an "ambiguous and passive" response that only provokes distrust.

The country's Foreign Ministry, in turn, summoned the Japanese ambassador to express "extreme regret" over the decision.

As of Friday, South Korea's health authorities have reported nearly coronavirus 6,300 cases, with the death toll standing at 42. Japan, according to its health ministry, has had 317 total cases � not including those from the Diamond Princess cruise liner that was docked near its shores for several weeks � as well as six deaths.