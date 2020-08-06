UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul To Allocate $10Mln To UN For Humanitarian Aid To North Korea - Unification Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Seoul to Allocate $10Mln to UN for Humanitarian Aid to North Korea - Unification Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) South Korea will allocate $10 million to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to provide North Korean women and children with humanitarian assistance, the Unification Ministry said on Thursday.

The decision was made on Thursday at the 316th session of the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation committee, which includes representatives of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Unification Ministry, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Intelligence Service and other government agencies.

"The WFP has repeatedly asked for support and we decided to help, understanding that we are making a contribution to improving the humanitarian situation for the most needed groups of North Korean [people]: women and children.

We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance regardless of the political and military situation," the ministry said in a statement.

The allocated funds will be primarily used to provide children aged less than seven years and pregnant women with nutritional food. The money will be used to send 3,600 tonnes of food - including corn, potatoes, bean and oil - for some 26,500 people.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exchange Oil South Korea North Korea Money Women Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

8 hours ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

10 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

10 hours ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.