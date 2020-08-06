Seoul to Allocate $10Mln to UN for Humanitarian Aid to North Korea - Unification Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) South Korea will allocate $10 million to the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to provide North Korean women and children with humanitarian assistance, the Unification Ministry said on Thursday.

The decision was made on Thursday at the 316th session of the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation committee, which includes representatives of the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Unification Ministry, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Intelligence Service and other government agencies.

"The WFP has repeatedly asked for support and we decided to help, understanding that we are making a contribution to improving the humanitarian situation for the most needed groups of North Korean [people]: women and children.

We will continue to provide humanitarian assistance regardless of the political and military situation," the ministry said in a statement.

The allocated funds will be primarily used to provide children aged less than seven years and pregnant women with nutritional food. The money will be used to send 3,600 tonnes of food - including corn, potatoes, bean and oil - for some 26,500 people.