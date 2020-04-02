Seoul to Allocate $5.73Mln for Humanitarian Projects in North Korea in 2020 - Reports

South Korea will provide $5.73 million to international humanitarian agencies in 2020 for aid projects being carried out in North Korea, media reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Unification Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) South Korea will provide $5.73 million to international humanitarian agencies in 2020 for aid projects being carried out in North Korea, media reported on Thursday, citing the South Korean Unification Ministry.

According to Yonhap news Agency, these funds include the $4 million that Seoul pledged to allocate for the World Health Organization (WHO) in December to provide medical support for North Korean women and kids, as well as $1.73 million for the Red Cross in order to help North Korea recover regions that were devastated by typhoons.

International donors have pledged to allocate a total of $9.43 million in 2020. Switzerland and Germany were the biggest donors after South Korea, giving $2.13 million and $670,000, respectively.

The media outlet added, citing data of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, that about $4.9 million will be provided through the WHO.