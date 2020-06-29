Seoul to Allocate About $30Mln for COVID-19 Relief in Developing Countries - Reports

South Korea is planning to allocate 36 billion won ($29.9 million) in 2020 to finance a new program aimed at helping developing countries combat the coronavirus pandemic and supporting their efforts for sustainable development, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the country's Foreign Ministry

According to the news agency, the official development assistance (ODA) program is set to strengthen Seoul's humanitarian support for the developing countries and cooperation with them in the field of health care by implementing various projects, including those improving medical facilities in these counties and ensuring stable supplies of goods amid quarantine.

Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Colombia, Vietnam and Cambodia have been chosen to be beneficiaries of the ODA program, proceeding from "the comprehensive considerations of its policy priorities, the needs to strengthen their health care capacity and bilateral relations."

The ministry is planning to implement the program together with the Health Ministry, the International Cooperation Agency and Korea Foundation for International Healthcare, Yonhap added.