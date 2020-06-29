UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul To Allocate About $30Mln For COVID-19 Relief In Developing Countries - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:31 PM

Seoul to Allocate About $30Mln for COVID-19 Relief in Developing Countries - Reports

South Korea is planning to allocate 36 billion won ($29.9 million) in 2020 to finance a new program aimed at helping developing countries combat the coronavirus pandemic and supporting their efforts for sustainable development, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the country's Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) South Korea is planning to allocate 36 billion won ($29.9 million) in 2020 to finance a new program aimed at helping developing countries combat the coronavirus pandemic and supporting their efforts for sustainable development, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

According to the news agency, the official development assistance (ODA) program is set to strengthen Seoul's humanitarian support for the developing countries and cooperation with them in the field of health care by implementing various projects, including those improving medical facilities in these counties and ensuring stable supplies of goods amid quarantine.

Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Colombia, Vietnam and Cambodia have been chosen to be beneficiaries of the ODA program, proceeding from "the comprehensive considerations of its policy priorities, the needs to strengthen their health care capacity and bilateral relations."

The ministry is planning to implement the program together with the Health Ministry, the International Cooperation Agency and Korea Foundation for International Healthcare, Yonhap added.

Related Topics

Seoul Uzbekistan Ethiopia Cambodia Colombia Vietnam 2020 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

47 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

1 hour ago

UAE provides COVID-19 aid and PPE to 1 million med ..

1 hour ago

Stock market rebound held back by new virus cases

50 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 74 more lives infects 1539 others ..

51 seconds ago

Court seeks reply from Tihar jail authority on Sha ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.